Anushka Sharma's floral mini dress on her 34th birthday bash with Virat Kohli costs Rs 85k, more details inside

Chandigarh, May 2

Anushka Sharmaturned 34 on Sunday and she celebrated the occasion with her husband, Virat Kohli and close friends. While the couple shared some joyous pictures from the bash on their social media, there were countless birthday wishes from Anushka’s fans and friends all over the internet. The pictures from their cosy celebrations show Anushka dressed in a pretty white floral mini dress. She accessorised it with dainty diamond ear studs, a quirky black ring and beige and gold strappy sandals. Keeping her tresses open in a side parting, the actress opted for pinkish nude lip colour, mascara on lashes and blushed cheeks.

The 34-year-old star enjoyed ‘the biggest slice’ of her birthday cake, ‘as it should be’.

Captioning the pictures, Anushka wrote, “I feel happier, more loving, more understanding, taking myself less seriously, listening more, finding joy in less, able to let-go better, more accepting of myself and others AND situations, feeling more beautiful, expressing feelings more easily, valuing my own opinion above others ... This getting older business is going great! Everyone should try it. Thank you for all the wishes and love you've sent my way. I'm so grateful. PS - I ate the biggest slice of my birthday cake. As it should be."

Here's Anushka's cute post about enjoying 'growing older business':

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Amongst all things beautiful and so happy about the birthday celebration, what also caught the fancy of fashionistas is Anushka’s mini dress. So, here are some details.

It’s a dress from the shelves of the clothing label Zimmerman. Made from a cotton-linen blend, it comes in a pleasant ivory shade decorated with a floral pattern in a romantic pastel pink and green finish. The sleeveless dress features a round neckline, ruched detailing with a flared hem, and a bodycon silhouette on the bodice. The dress is worth Rs 85,689 (USD 1,122) approximately and if you are eyeing to own one, it’s available on the Farfetch website.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017 and were blessed with daughter Vamika in January last year. For her birthday, Virat penned a loving wish for wife Anushka. With these pictures, he wrote, “Thank God you were born. I don't know what I would do without you. You're truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around."

Check out Virat's post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be next seen in Chakda Xpress, the biopic of Jhulan Goswami, the former captain of the Indian national women's cricket team. The film, slated for a Netflix release, has begun filming.

