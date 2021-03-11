Anushka Sharma’s gorgeous swimsuit photos in Maldives are all about self-love, details inside

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 12

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are holidaying in Maldives with their daughter Vamika. Since the star of their vacation, Anushka has been sharing some really cute clicks from their time in their island country.

In the fresh shots from the beach, Anushka is looking stunning in an orange swimsuit. The actress shared that she clicked the photos herself. In the first picture, she is bending forward to pose for the camera that is on autoshoot mode. The second one is a long shot which is blur but we can see her smiling.

Anushka took to her Instagram account to share the picture in the tangerine swimsuit, which has an attached cape, and a hat. She is also wearing a gold neckpiece. “The result of taking your own photos,” she wrote.

Check out the photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

She treated her fans with some more pictures from the same shoot on her Instagram Stories. The actress is enjoying herself on the beach and loves being her own muse. These various attempts at taking that perfect shot reflect self-love and joy.

A screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram Stories.

A screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram Stories.

A screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram Stories.

A screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram Stories.

On the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, will now return to movies with Chakda Xpress, a story on inspired by former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. The actress has already begun shooting for the biopic, which will release on Netflix.

#anushka sharma