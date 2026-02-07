DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Pollywood / AP Dhillon drops his new track on Kapil Sharma’s show

AP Dhillon drops his new track on Kapil Sharma’s show

Punjabi pop icon AP Dhillon to be seen along with standup comedian and actor Anubhav Singh Bassi on The Great Indian Kapil Show

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:38 PM Feb 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
AP Dhillon. File photo
Advertisement

Global swag meets desi masti as AP Dhillon takes over Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show with the first-ever performance of his brand-new track Thinking of You.

Advertisement

From sold-out international arenas to Kapil Sharma’s iconic stage, AP proves once again why he’s no longer just a Punjabi artiste but a true global phenomenon.

Advertisement

The lights dim, the beat drops, and the Mastiverse turns into a concert zone.

Advertisement

While Anubhav Singh Bassi delivers a deadpan zinger — “Dosti hui bhi nahi hai” — revealing he DM’d AP on Instagram just a day earlier… and got no reply.

What follows is a hilarious bromance roast session that has the audience in splits.

Advertisement

Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda make their entries as Bada Shaikh and Chota Shaikh, turning the chaos up several notches, while Sunil Grover as Diamond Raja adds his own quirky twist to With You, proving that on this stage, music and masti go hand in hand.

Just when you think it can’t get bigger, Shinda Kahlon joins the madness, bringing his signature vibe to the stage and sealing the perfect music and comedy crossover — where beats drop, jokes land and the Mastiverse hits peak energy.

With bigger beats, sharper jokes and unapologetic Punjabi swagger, this episode is a full-on Mastiverse dhamaka — where laughter, music, and star power collide.

Catch this unmissable episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 tonight at 8 PM, only on Netflix. Don’t miss the performance everyone will be talking about.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts