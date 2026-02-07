AP Dhillon drops his new track on Kapil Sharma’s show

Global swag meets desi masti as AP Dhillon takes over Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show with the first-ever performance of his brand-new track Thinking of You.

From sold-out international arenas to Kapil Sharma’s iconic stage, AP proves once again why he’s no longer just a Punjabi artiste but a true global phenomenon.

The lights dim, the beat drops, and the Mastiverse turns into a concert zone.

While Anubhav Singh Bassi delivers a deadpan zinger — “Dosti hui bhi nahi hai” — revealing he DM’d AP on Instagram just a day earlier… and got no reply.

What follows is a hilarious bromance roast session that has the audience in splits.

Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda make their entries as Bada Shaikh and Chota Shaikh, turning the chaos up several notches, while Sunil Grover as Diamond Raja adds his own quirky twist to With You, proving that on this stage, music and masti go hand in hand.

Just when you think it can’t get bigger, Shinda Kahlon joins the madness, bringing his signature vibe to the stage and sealing the perfect music and comedy crossover — where beats drop, jokes land and the Mastiverse hits peak energy.

With bigger beats, sharper jokes and unapologetic Punjabi swagger, this episode is a full-on Mastiverse dhamaka — where laughter, music, and star power collide.

Catch this unmissable episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 tonight at 8 PM, only on Netflix. Don’t miss the performance everyone will be talking about.