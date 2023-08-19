AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind

Prime Video

The docuseries revolves around the life of singer AP Dhillon. It digs deep into his journey from a small town in Punjab to Canada, where he became a superstar. Directed by Jay Ahmed, this docuseries sheds light on the unknown struggle of the Punjabi-Canadian singer on his way to success in the music industry.

Painkiller

Netflix

This series takes a fictionalised plunge into the opioid epidemic in the US. Based on true events, it features Matthew Broderick, Uzo Aduba and Taylor Kitsch. It looks into the overuse of OxyContin and how it caused pain to those prescribed the drug by their doctors. Directed by Peter Berg, it follows perpetrators, victims and an investigator seeking the truth.

Fuh Se Fantasy 2

jiocinema

The second season of the erotic drama ‘Fuh Se Fantasy’ stars Milind Soman and Divya Agarwal in the leading roles. It divulges into the characters’ journey of self-discovery where they tackle a variety of complex situations. It’s a mix of fantasy and reality and offers a bold take on what society thinks. The first season came out in 2019.

Elemental

Prime Video

Directed by Peter Sohn, the animated film is based in Element City, where fire, water, land and air residents live together. The story follows Ember (Leah Lewis), a quick-witted, fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun-loving guy named Wade (Mamoudou Athie) challenges her beliefs about the world that they live in. It hit the theatres in June this year.

