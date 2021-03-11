AP Dhillon on Sidhu Moosewala's demise: 'People will never know what all Punjabi artists deal with on a daily basis'

Tribute Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 30

Celebrities such as Gippy Grewal, Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and many other celebs expressed their condolences on Sidhu Moosewala’s death. It has been a huge shock not just to politicians, musicians or Sidhu Moosewala’s fans but to the entire entertainment industry. Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday and now, singer AP Dhillon has paid a tribute to him.

India-born Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon gave voice to his shock around the brutal murder of singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala. The late singer had a following running into millions and it wasn’t restricted to just India, people in large numbers admired him and followed his work in countries such as Canada, US, Australia, UK, etc.

Brown Munde-fame AP Dhillon took to his Instagram Stories and said Sidhu Moosewala rose above all negativity and politics that Punjabi artists face. In the same post, the singer shared that life is not easy for a Punjabi artiste. He highlighted points such as ‘constant judgement, hate-filled comments, threats’ that ‘Punjabi artists face behind the scenes on a daily basis’.

AP Dhillon wrote, “Most people will never know the extent of what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artist behind the scenes on a daily basis. With constant judgement, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energy directed towards people like us, who are just doing what we love.”

In the note he added, “I always admired how Sidhu was able to rise above it all. He made it look easy and stayed true to himself. Today I am praying for his family and our community. We need to do better.”

A screenshot of AP Dhillon's Instagram Stories.

Sidhu Moosewala was fired at when he was in his Mahindra Thar SUV in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday, May 29. Three other people were injured and taken to hospital, where the singer-politician was declared dead.

Sidhu had recently joined the Congress Party and contested the Punjab assembly election from Mansa and lost to sacked AAP health minister Vijay Singla.

