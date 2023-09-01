AP Dhillon’s latest single With You reflects his roots

“Taking Punjabi culture global has been at the heart of all the music I make. My goal is to create something that can appeal to all types of listeners and something that lasts for generations,” says AP Dhillon. “My new single With You reflects this and the love I’ve received for this single has been amazing to see. Reaching #38 on the Spotify Daily Global Charts is a milestone moment for me, and I can’t wait to do more.”
With over 4 million followers on Spotify, AP Dhillon is one of the artistes, who has more followers on the streaming platform than on any social media platforms, highlighting where his fan community truly is.
