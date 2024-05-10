Apara Mehta to make an appearance in Wagle Ki Duniya — Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey

Apara Mehta will be making an appearance in Wagle Ki Duniya — Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey as Kadambari. She says, “Coming on the sets of Wagle Ki Duniya felt like home. The production team has always been amazing. Sumeet is a dear friend; I’ve worked with him previously. Anjjan ji is an absolute delight as well. Bharati ji has been a longtime acquaintance, and she is incredibly sweet. In our scenes together, we were fumbling with our dialogues and couldn’t keep a straight face. It was a great shoot.”
Bharati Achrekar, who plays the character of Radhika Wagle, says “It was lovely to have Apara join our show. I’ve known her for quite some time, and her presence felt like a reunion of sorts. There’s a natural rapport between us and during the shoot. It turned into a wholesome experience on set.”
