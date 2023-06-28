 Aparshakti Khurana enjoys scenic car ride to Spiti Valley, calls it ‘therapeutic’ : The Tribune India

Aparshakti Khurana enjoys scenic car ride to Spiti Valley, calls it ‘therapeutic’

Gave fans a sneak peek into his Himachal trip with his friend and chef Ranveer Brar

Aparshakti Khurana enjoys scenic car ride to Spiti Valley, calls it ‘therapeutic’

Aparshakti Khurana with his friend and chef Ranveer Brar in Spiti Valley.



ANI

Mumbai, June 28

Actor Aparshakti Khurana embarked on an exhilarating car ride to Spiti Valley, a remote and breathtakingly beautiful region nestled in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh.

Aparshakti took to Instagram and gave fans a sneak peek into his Spiti visit with his friend and chef Ranveer Brar on Tuesday.

He captioned it, "Guys tell you they know a spot and take you on a mountain top. Spiti you were therapeutic." His visit to this hidden gem in the Himalayas showcased his love for adventure and his appreciation for the beauty that lies beyond the beaten path.

Talking about his lovely experience, Aparshakti said in a statement, "Oh my god! I went to spiti and I am awestruck. Loved the place. Loved the vibe. Had local dish called tukpa. Drove down totally by myself. It was on my bucket list for a while. I am glad i did this at the right time; in the right weather."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparshakti was recently web series 'Jubilee' and was appreciated for his performance.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee has been produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios.

Apart from Aparshakti Khurana, it packs an ensemble cast of Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kapoor, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta and Nandish Sandhu.

He will next be seen in Atul Sabharwal's anticipated film titled Berlin. The actor will also soon begin shooting for 'Stree 2', the much-awaited sequel of the hit horror-comedy.  

