Aparshakti Khurana enjoys scenic car ride to Spiti Valley, calls it ‘therapeutic’

ANI
Mumbai, June 28
Actor Aparshakti Khurana embarked on an exhilarating car ride to Spiti Valley, a remote and breathtakingly beautiful region nestled in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh.
Aparshakti took to Instagram and gave fans a sneak peek into his Spiti visit with his friend and chef Ranveer Brar on Tuesday.
View this post on Instagram
He captioned it, "Guys tell you they know a spot and take you on a mountain top. Spiti you were therapeutic." His visit to this hidden gem in the Himalayas showcased his love for adventure and his appreciation for the beauty that lies beyond the beaten path.
Talking about his lovely experience, Aparshakti said in a statement, "Oh my god! I went to spiti and I am awestruck. Loved the place. Loved the vibe. Had local dish called tukpa. Drove down totally by myself. It was on my bucket list for a while. I am glad i did this at the right time; in the right weather."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparshakti was recently web series 'Jubilee' and was appreciated for his performance.
Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee has been produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios.
Apart from Aparshakti Khurana, it packs an ensemble cast of Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kapoor, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta and Nandish Sandhu.
He will next be seen in Atul Sabharwal's anticipated film titled Berlin. The actor will also soon begin shooting for 'Stree 2', the much-awaited sequel of the hit horror-comedy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AAP gives ‘in-principle support’ to UCC; IUML, AIMPLB oppose, Rajnath slams opponents for giving communal colour
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said the implementation of UCC wou...
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad injured as assailants open fire on his car in UP’s Deoband
According to police, the vehicle used by the assailants carr...
6 dead, 15 injured as 'rath' comes in contact with high-tension wire in Tripura's Unakoti
The incident happened in Kumarghat area during ‘Ulta Rath Ya...
FIR against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya over tweet on Rahul Gandhi; saffron party calls it abuse of power
The tweet shows an animated video allegedly mocking Rahul Ga...
Indian-origin man sentenced to jail for smuggling over 800 Indian citizens into US using Uber
Rajinder Pal Singh pleaded guilty in February, will likely b...