App-solute horror

Hailey Dean is on a mission as multiple people go missing after using a dating app. Full of twists and turns, Hailey Dean Mystery: Dating Is Murder is a suspense thriller that will be streamed on &flix this Sunday at 9 pm. It stars Kellie Martin, Giacomo Baessato, and Viv Leacock.

