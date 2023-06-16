App-solute horror

Hailey Dean is on a mission as multiple people go missing after using a dating app. Full of twists and turns, Hailey Dean Mystery: Dating Is Murder is a suspense thriller that will be streamed on &flix this Sunday at 9 pm. It stars Kellie Martin, Giacomo Baessato, and Viv Leacock.
As a result of a popular new dating app connecting numerous missing person cases from different parts of the city, Hailey Dean gets drawn into an investigation. She reunites with her old colleagues as they jog their brains to find out the motive behind these murders. You can watch Hailey and her team in full action on June 18.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyclone Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat before weakening into cyclonic storm
Heavy rains lash the entire Kutch district since the cyclone...
5 terrorists killed in encounter at LoC in Kashmir
The encounter starts after joint parties of the army and pol...
Doctors accused of leaving scissors inside body after surgery in Jaipur hospital, patient dies
When the family reach the crematorium to collect the bones p...
Body of Indian national recovered from collapsed building structure in Singapore
The Indian worker, employed by Aik Sun Demolition and Engine...
ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case
Ajay Parmar, the nephew of former special court judge Sudhir...