Apurva Anitya, the writer of audio series Sherdil, opens up about her journey of becoming a writer and more….

Tell us about your background.

I am from a small town in Madhya Pradesh and I’ve been writing since I was young. I used to write essays, stories, and poems, even represented my school in state-level competitions. I love reading. While I am from the commerce background, writing holds a special place in my life.

What inspired you to become a writer, and how has your writing style evolved over time?

I’ve always loved storytelling and literature, which motivated me to become a writer. During the lockdown, I worked on my passion. Over time, my writing style has become more mature.

What does writing mean to you and how do you overcome challenges in your writing journey, especially for an audio series?

For writing audio series, I make my language simpler and relatable. I follow my grandmother’s style of storytelling. Overcoming challenges involves staying true to my style while making it appealing to listeners.

Tell us something about your audio series Sherdil, and where the idea stemmed from?

Sherdil started with a simple thought – a man leaving his job. I built a whole story around that. What’s unique is its diverse characters and unexpected twists that keep the story interesting. It’s not predictable or monotonous, and it transports listeners to another world.

What makes audio series a unique form of storytelling?

Audio series engage listeners’ imagination and emotions. Sherdil has received great feedback. People love the diverse characters, twists, and immersive storyline. The positive feedback motivates me to create content that resonates with them.

What tips and messages do you have for aspiring writers?

Read a lot, as reading improves your writing. Believe in yourself and don’t compare yourself to others. Embrace your unique voice, and remember writing is about improving over time. And if you’re patient and sincere at what you do, you’ll reap the benefits of your hard work.

