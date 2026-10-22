AR Rahman leads Ramayana musical night

A key highlight of the evening was Ravana Tandav, released on Dussehra. Yash took the stage to describe how the song drew him into the aura of Lord Shiva and shaped his portrayal of Ravana. Rahman, backed by his orchestra and chorus, then took the audience through themes and background music from the film before bringing Mangal Rang and Jodi Jodi to life on stage. Sachet Tandon followed with the first-ever live performance of Main Ram. The celebration closed with the cast, singers and key members of the team together on one stage, honouring the music of Ramayana.

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Reflecting on his experience of working on the film, the multi-award-winning maestro AR Rahman said, “Some projects are beyond you; they become the soundtrack of people’s lives. The music of Ramayana is carefully woven to complement the story, love, and belief of a billion people. Working with Namit, Nitesh, Kumar Vishwas, and my amazing, relentless team has been a great journey. Scoring with Hans Zimmer has been a lifetime, memorable experience. Hope you enjoy every bit of it.”