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Home / Entertainment / AR Rahman leads Ramayana musical night

AR Rahman leads Ramayana musical night

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi join in to celebrate the film’s music

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 06:23 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Amazon Music, the official music streaming service for Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: Part 1, hosted a grand musical celebration of the film at the Chennai Trade Centre, with AR Rahman taking centre stage for a special live performance. The film’s principal cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Rocking Star Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Rakul Preet Singh, came together to celebrate the music and scale of one of the most ambitious cinematic adaptations in Indian history. The music of Ramayana is released under the T-Series label.The evening opened with a children’s choir singing the Tamil version of Jai Jai Ram, setting a soulful tone for the night. Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari spoke about their journey of crafting the film and their deep connection to the Tamil language, an evening anchored in culture and unity. Malhotra then invited Rahman on stage, where he performed Jai Jai Ram alongside Chinmayi Sripaada. Later, to a roaring crowd, Rakul, Ravie, Ranbir, Sai and Yash shared what it meant to bring this epic to life on the big screen.

A key highlight of the evening was Ravana Tandav, released on Dussehra. Yash took the stage to describe how the song drew him into the aura of Lord Shiva and shaped his portrayal of Ravana. Rahman, backed by his orchestra and chorus, then took the audience through themes and background music from the film before bringing Mangal Rang and Jodi Jodi to life on stage. Sachet Tandon followed with the first-ever live performance of Main Ram. The celebration closed with the cast, singers and key members of the team together on one stage, honouring the music of Ramayana.

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Reflecting on his experience of working on the film, the multi-award-winning maestro AR Rahman said, “Some projects are beyond you; they become the soundtrack of people’s lives. The music of Ramayana is carefully woven to complement the story, love, and belief of a billion people. Working with Namit, Nitesh, Kumar Vishwas, and my amazing, relentless team has been a great journey. Scoring with Hans Zimmer has been a lifetime, memorable experience. Hope you enjoy every bit of it.”

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