Home / Entertainment / AR Rahman to be honoured

AR Rahman to be honoured

The celebrated musician to get Lakshminarayana International Award on December 15

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:12 AM Dec 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Music composer AR Rahman
Music maestro AR Rahman is set to be honoured with the Lakshminarayana International Award on December 15 at Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival 2025. The Lakshminarayana International Award honours legendary artistes for their contributions in the field of arts, with the upcoming edition looking forward to recognising the Oscar-winning music composer and singer. The award will be presented in a special ceremony, which will be a curtain raiser to the 35th year of the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival on Monday, December 15, 2025, at the Rasika Ranjani Sabha in Chennai, at 2 pm.

Two-time Academy Award winner and global music icon AR Rahman’s work is known for playing a key role in transforming the sound of Indian cinema. With over 150 million records sold across more than 100 film soundtracks and albums, his landmark scores include Roja, Bombay, Dil Se, Taal, Lagaan, Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours.

