Arbaaz Khan shares pictures from his wedding celebration

Mumbai, December 26
Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, who tied the knot with make-up artiste Sshura Khan, has shared pictures with his family from the wedding celebrations.
The actor took to his Instagram on Tuesday and shared and array of pictures with the members of his family including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma and Arhaan Khan.
He wrote in the caption, “A happy family is but an earlier heaven.”
Reportedly, Arbaaz and Sshura had met on the sets of the upcoming movie ‘Patna Shukla'.
The intimate wedding ceremony which was held at Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan's residence, saw the presence of his family members, including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and his kids, Arbaaz's son Arhaan, actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha and Lulia Vantur.
Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have son Arhaan together. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but the two called it quits last year.
