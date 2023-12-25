Arbaaz Khan, Shura Khan's first wedding photos are all about love

Mumbai, December 25
"Just married" actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan dropped their first official wedding pictures on Sunday and can't stop gushing over each other.
Arbaaz Khan married make-up artist Shura Khan in an intimate ‘nikah’ ceremony on Sunday at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.
Arbaaz took to Instagram and treated fans with the pictures with his wife.
Arbaaz wore a floral bandhgala with beige trousers while matching with his bride Shura, who wore floral peach-coloured lehenga for the nikah ceremony.
Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"
As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and followers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.
One of the users wrote, "Congratulations!! Wishing u guys all the love and happiness."
Another user commented, "CONGRATULATIONS.... HAPPIEST TOGETHERNESS YOU BOTH."
"Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak. Wish you both lots of love, lots of laughter and blessings on this wonderful day!" another user commented.
The wedding festivities kicked off on Sunday afternoon. Paps, who were stationed outside the residence, captured glimpses of the guests on their cameras.
While arriving at Arpita's house, Arbaaz and Shura, who came to the residence separately, were clicked.
Arbaaz's parents, Salim Khan and Salma, were also captured arriving at Aripta's house.
Actors Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also attended the 'nikah'.
Raveena congratulated the couple on social media.
Taking to Instagram, Raveena dropped a video of her dancing with Arbaaz from the sets of their upcoming film. The video also has a picture of Raveena with Shura.
