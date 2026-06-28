Are Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola headed for divorce?

Akanksha Chamola took many by surprise when she revealed during the premiere of Lock Upp Season 2 on Netflix that she and Gaurav Khanna were heading for a divorce.

Advertisement

Akanksha, who is one of the contestants on the reality show, shared the news in front of the audience and hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The revelation came as a surprise to those present at the premiere.

Advertisement

Akanksha said, "Gaurav and I are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year, and it has not been public."

Advertisement

Calling the situation "not bad" between the two, Akanksha said, "Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see very different futures. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other."

Akanksha is known for her work in television shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Crime Patrol. She married television actor Gaurav Khanna in 2016 after the two reportedly met during an audition and fell in love.