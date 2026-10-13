Are you still virgin? KJo asks Salman, again!

Strap:

Some questions refuse to go away, and who knows that better than Salman Khan?

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In a promo shared on Tuesday, filmmaker Karan Johar was seen revisiting one of the most viral moments from the show's past, asking Salman the million-dollar question once again: “Are you still a virgin?” The promo for Season 9 was released on October 13, with Salman returning to the famous couch as the first guest of the final season.

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The exchange brought back memories of the actor's earlier appearance on the show, when his response to the same question became one of its most viral moments.

For the unversed, the Dabangg star appeared as the first guest on the premiere episode of the talk show's fourth season. During the conversation, Karan asked Salman whether he was a “virgin,” to which the actor replied in the affirmative, saying he was saving himself for his future bride. Sharing the promo on social media, Karan announced the show's final season, writing, “Brewing our final Koffee. Catch the first episode of the last season tomorrow at 7 PM, only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.”

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This marks Salman's third appearance on the chat show, but the new episode has a few surprises in store. In a playful role reversal, the actor briefly takes over Karan's seat as the host and guest revisit old memories. Salman also questions whether this really is the show's last season, giving fans a glimpse of their fun banter.

“Aisa toh nahi hai na ki last season bol bol ke you've got all of us to do Koffee with Karan,” he says, curious to know if the filmmaker was using the announcement to persuade guests to appear on the show.

Karan assures him that he is not coming back. Salman then responds with a playful appeal: “Karan, tusi na jao” (Karan, don't go).

Apart from this, the upcoming episode will also see Salman Khan discussing the changing face of Bollywood. From paparazzi culture and social media branding to the industry's growing focus on appearances, the actor shares his views on how things have changed over the years.

The episode will also see the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star discuss his physical transformation, recent health setbacks, personal life and career longevity. The conversation touches on the continued appeal of veteran leading men and family entertainers at a time when the film industry is constantly evolving.

The new season of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on JioHotstar, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday at 7 pm.