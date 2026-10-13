DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Are you still virgin? KJo asks Salman, again!

Are you still virgin? KJo asks Salman, again!

article_Author
Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:26 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Koffee With Karan Season 9 starts on October 14, 2026
Advertisement

Strap:  

Some questions refuse to go away, and who knows that better than Salman Khan?

Advertisement

In a promo shared on Tuesday, filmmaker Karan Johar was seen revisiting one of the most viral moments from the show's past, asking Salman the million-dollar question once again: “Are you still a virgin?” The promo for Season 9 was released on October 13, with Salman returning to the famous couch as the first guest of the final season.

Advertisement

The exchange brought back memories of the actor's earlier appearance on the show, when his response to the same question became one of its most viral moments.

For the unversed, the Dabangg star appeared as the first guest on the premiere episode of the talk show's fourth season. During the conversation, Karan asked Salman whether he was a “virgin,” to which the actor replied in the affirmative, saying he was saving himself for his future bride.  Sharing the promo on social media, Karan announced the show's final season, writing, “Brewing our final Koffee. Catch the first episode of the last season tomorrow at 7 PM, only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.”

Advertisement

This marks Salman's third appearance on the chat show, but the new episode has a few surprises in store. In a playful role reversal, the actor briefly takes over Karan's seat as the host and guest revisit old memories. Salman also questions whether this really is the show's last season, giving fans a glimpse of their fun banter.

Aisa toh nahi hai na ki last season bol bol ke you've got all of us to do Koffee with Karan,” he says, curious to know if the filmmaker was using the announcement to persuade guests to appear on the show.

Karan assures him that he is not coming back. Salman then responds with a playful appeal: “Karan, tusi na jao” (Karan, don't go).

Apart from this, the upcoming episode will also see Salman Khan discussing the changing face of Bollywood. From paparazzi culture and social media branding to the industry's growing focus on appearances, the actor shares his views on how things have changed over the years.

The episode will also see the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star discuss his physical transformation, recent health setbacks, personal life and career longevity. The conversation touches on the continued appeal of veteran leading men and family entertainers at a time when the film industry is constantly evolving.

The new season of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on JioHotstar, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday at 7 pm.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts