'Are you taking this seriously': Kangana Ranaut blasts Ram Kapoor on Lock Upp

Actor Kangana Ranaut returns to Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa as "Janta Ki Awaaz" in the upcoming Judgement Day episode, where she questions contestant Ram Kapoor over his performance and attitude inside the reality show.

Advertisement

In a promo released after Episode 5, Kangana reviews the contestants' journey ahead of the season's first elimination and asks Ram whether he is taking the competition seriously.

Advertisement

"Ram, game ko seriously nahi lena tha, aur agar lagta hai ki you are too big for this jail toh aap aaye ho kyun? Apni ye fuhadpan dikhane ke liye?" she says in the promo.

Advertisement

Ram responds, "Jab waqt aayega, I will own my truth as well and as better than anybody here."

Before he can continue, Kangana cuts him short, saying, "Don't defend yourself if you want to improve."

Advertisement

The confrontation follows earlier feedback from the show's hosts, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, who had also urged Ram to reconsider his approach. However, Ram had maintained that he would not change his attitude inside the house.

The upcoming episode will also feature Kangana reviewing the contestants' performances from the first week before announcing the season's first eviction.

According to the show, Sunita Ahuja, Harshad Chopda and Akanksha Chaudhary are safe from elimination, while Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala, Shrestha Iyer, Akanksha Chamola and Madhuri Grover remain in the danger zone.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm, with the Judgement Day episode scheduled to stream on July 4.