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Home / Entertainment / Ariana Grande says her career break was planned, not impulsive

Ariana Grande says her career break was planned, not impulsive

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:20 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Ariana Grande
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Ariana Grande has clarified that her upcoming break from the spotlight was a carefully planned decision and not a reaction to recent public scrutiny.

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Speaking to fans during her concert in Chicago, the singer-actor addressed reports about her decision to step away after the conclusion of her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

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"Sometimes when a story comes out that's not directly from me, things can get a little blown out of proportion," Grande said.

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She added that the break had been in the works for a long time.

"The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing. It is something that I had decided to plan... and it's a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place."

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The Wicked star said she wanted to reassure fans who were concerned that negative attention had forced her to step back.

"This is not what that is," Grande said, adding that setting boundaries and taking a break can coexist with loving her work.

"Human beings can need a break sometimes. And also, this can be and will continue to be the greatest experience of my professional and creative life."

Grande's representative had earlier announced that she would be taking a break following her tour, citing "ongoing public scrutiny."

In recent years, the singer has faced intense public discussion about her appearance and health, with her weight becoming the subject of widespread speculation. However, Grande stressed that her decision to pause was a personal and well-considered one rather than a response to recent headlines.

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