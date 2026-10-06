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Home / Entertainment / Arijit Singh confirms nine-city India Tour 2027, marking 20 years in music

Arijit Singh confirms nine-city India Tour 2027, marking 20 years in music

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 02:52 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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**EDS: RPT, CHANGES CAPTION AND HEADLINE; FILE IMAGE** Gurugram: In this Saturday, Feb. 18, 2018 file photo, singer Arijit Singh performs at an event in Gurugram. (PTI Photo) (PTI07_04_2025_RPT068A)
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Arijit Singh is taking his career on the road for a milestone celebration. The singer has confirmed a nine-city India tour for 2027, coinciding with 20 years since he entered the music industry.

Arijit Singh’s India Tour 2027will cover Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore and Hyderabad. Organisers are framing it less as a standard concert circuit and more as a shared milestone between the singer and the audience that has stuck with him across two decades.

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Singh currently sits at the top of Spotify's global charts as its most-followed artist, backed by a catalogue running into the thousands of songs across multiple languages and streamed billions of times over. Internationally, he has already sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and The O2 Arena in London, Madison Square Garden in New York, Co-op Live in Manchester, Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, and Rod Laver Arena in Australia.

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