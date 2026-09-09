Arijit Singh says he will watch Bigg Boss for the first time to support friend Qazi Touqeer

Musician Arijit Singh has extended public support to Qazi Touqeer, his fellow contestant from 2005's Fame Gurukul, following Touqeer's entry into the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Taking to X, Singh posted, "I will have to watch Bigg Boss for the first time because apna rockstar Qazi hai udhar."

Advertisement

The message spread rapidly across social media within hours.

Advertisement

Touqeer claimed the Fame Gurukul title in October 2005 together with co-contestant Ruprekha Banerjee, while Singh placed sixth in that same season.

Touqeer stepped into the Bigg Boss 20 house on September 6, 2026, under host Salman Khan.

Advertisement

Known for lending his vocals to Afghan Jalebi (Ya Baba) from the 2015 release Phantom, Touqeer had earlier posted footage documenting a trip to Singh's native town, Jiaganj, in West Bengal.

That footage moves between their earliest days together on Fame Gurukul and their recent reunion, capturing the pair riding a scooter through town and mingling with residents.

Reflecting on their bond in the clip, Touqeer said, "That was Fame Gurukul in 2005, in Mumbai me, Arijit, and Shahid Kapoor. We were teenagers then, and now it's 2026, and we're still teenagers at heart. We just refused to grow up."

He added, "What can I say about Arijit? There's no corruption in him, no insecurity, no jealousy towards anyone. He is pure passion. He's real. And yes, he's a genius, we all know that."

Touqeer's tribute arrives months after Singh revealed he was stepping back from playback singing.