Arjan Bajwa will next be seen in Second Chance and Demon Hunters

Arjan Bajwa, who has been part of blockbuster movies like Fashion, Crook, Son of Sardar, Bobby Jasoos, Rustom and Kabir Singh and web series like Bestsellers and State of Siege: 26/11 talks to us about his journey and more…

Your last work, Bestseller, was released in 2022. What kept you busy in the last three years?

Well, in the last three years, I shot two films, including my first international project. I’ve been working on a couple of stories, reading new scripts and awaiting the release of those two films.

What kind of roles are you looking at?

It’s not the ‘kind of roles’ I look for, it’s the ‘kind of scripts’ I look for. Something that puts me on the map, especially now that filmmaking, storytelling and concepts have become so diverse, portraying different aspects and areas of life. So in that respect, yes, scripts are very important. But if you ask about a particular role, I’ve often been told that I am cut out for defense-related roles. Like in State of Siege, where I played Colonel Solil Sharon, who led the Black Tornado operation during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

As a viewer, what kind of content do you prefer to watch?

As an audience, I am particular about certain types of films. Watching a film is a form of entertainment, so any genre that entertains me to the fullest is most welcome. It can range from love stories to dark films to

gangster dramas.