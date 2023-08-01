Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma braved 7–8 hours of Mumbai's heavy downpour for a romantic sequence

Zee TV recently launched a drama that explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. Produced by LSD Productions, the show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti stars Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti.

Recently, while shooting a sequence amid heavy Mumbai rains, Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma wrapped their first romantic sequence for the show. It took 7-8 hours in the rain to complete shooting for the sequence, which certainly pushed Nikki and Arjun’s limits.

Arjun says, “Amid Mumbai’s heavy rains, on the sets, Nikki and I dedicated 7-8 hours to shooting our first romantic sequence. The rain added a lovely touch to the scene, where Shakti hugged Shiv in sheer excitement as she received her scholarship. However, shooting in the rain came with challenges, testing both Nikki and me as actors. Despite that, we embraced the weather’s unpredictability, allowing our onscreen chemistry to flourish naturally. It was indeed an unforgettable experience. As actors, we thrive on giving our best, and this sequence truly brought our characters to life. I’m sure this experience will remain in the hearts of our fans and viewers.

#Mumbai