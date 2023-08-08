Arjun Bijlani speaks about women's safety

Zee TV’s recently launched show presents a modern take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic and the concept of healing through love. In a recent gripping action sequence, Arjun’s character, Shiv, fearlessly takes on a bunch of goons who are seen eve-teasing Shakti.

Inspiring others to create a secure environment for women and upholding their honour, Arjun Bijlani says, “The only reason evil in the world grows is when good people choose to remain silent or passive. It is essential for each of us to display courage by taking a stand against all forms of harassment we see around us and definitely raising our voice when a matter concerns the dignity and safety of women. When four hands rise to tarnish a woman’s honour, ten hands should unite to protect and preserve it. Only by standing united can we sculpt a society where safety and respect become an inherent norm and our women can live fearlessly.”

