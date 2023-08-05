Arjun Kanungo drops new album, Industry 2

After the success of his debut album Industry, which has over 150 million streams on platforms within a year, pop-star Arjun Kanungo has now returned with his next album, titled Industry 2.
Arjun has collaborated with popular Japanese artistes along with Indian artistes Zaeden and Shirley Setia for Industry 2.
Arjun says, “I’ve spent a year writing, planning, and executing this album. I am confident that people will see the creative vision behind this album and that this is not just another music offering but a genuine attempt to capture the modern 21st century Indian sound within a global context. My goal has always been to push the boundaries. I will continue to strive to become a more complete artiste with every song. I feel this is a big step for me in that direction. The hype the album has already created is amazing, and I hope it becomes something that inspires other artistes.”
