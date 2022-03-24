Arjun Kapoor heads to North to shoot his next film Ladykiller

Arjun Kapoor, who recently wrapped up Ek Villain 2, has dived headlong into the prep for his next, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller.

Shoot of The Ladykiller is scheduled to start from first week of April and we hear that Arjun will head to North for about a month to shoot this gritty suspense drama.

A source says, “Arjun is not taking any breaks after wrapping Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2. He has started prepping for Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller that will start in the first week of April. The team is definitely heading towards North to shoot this film as the setting too plays a prominent element in heightening the plot point.”

The source adds, “Arjun will be single-mindedly focused on prepping right now. He has wowed everyone with his performance in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and he wants to take it up a few notches in The Ladykiller.” —TMS