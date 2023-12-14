Arjun Kapoor makes confession about his relationship with Malaika Arora, navigating trolls

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 14

In a recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Arjun Kapoor, accompanied by actor Aditya Roy Kapur, delved into various aspects of his personal life, particularly addressing questions about his long-term relationship with Malaika Arora.

When asked by host Karan Johar about the next step with Malaika, Arjun Kapoor tactfully expressed his desire to let their relationship unfold organically. He stated, "I'm very happy where I am, and I think we make no bones about the fact that we survived through whatever we've had to be in this comfortable happy space."

Arjun emphasised that discussing the future without Malaika present wouldn't be fair, noting, "I think it’s unfair to be sitting here without her and talking about the future. I think that would be the most respectful thing. Once we reach that stage, we will come and talk about it together."

Addressing the frequent trolling he and Malaika endure, Arjun shared his perspective, acknowledging the impact while highlighting the importance of detachment from negative reactions. Reflecting on online criticism, he remarked, "It also shows their upbringing and their culture, those people who are putting up random comments. You also know that they're trying to get your attention." Arjun further revealed his strategy for dealing with such situations, urging a deeper understanding of the motivations behind online comments.

The couple, who reportedly started dating in 2018 and made their relationship public in 2019, has been subjected to occasional breakup rumours. However, Arjun dispelled these speculations by posting a romantic photo on Instagram to celebrate Malaika's birthday. The two have been together for over five years, and Arjun affirmed their commitment, saying, "I'm very, very happy where I am."

As the episode unfolded, Arjun Kapoor's candid responses offered a glimpse into the complexities of navigating love in the public eye and addressing rumours with grace. The Bollywood duo seems to be embracing the journey of their relationship and focusing on their shared joy.

