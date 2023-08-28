Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora step out for dinner date putting an end to break-up rumours

Mumbai, August 28
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have put an end to all the breakup rumours as they stepped out in Mumbai for a dinner date.
The two were seen coming out of a restaurant on Sunday night. Malaika looked stunning in a white coat with matching pants, while Arjun was seen in an olive green sweatshirt, grey pants and sneakers.
Several pictures and videos of the couple exiting the restaurant surfaced on social media.
Earlier on Sunday, the two were snapped at a lunch date as well in the city by Mumbai-based paps.
Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was only a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower love on each other on social media.
Recently, media reports suggested that Arjun and Malaika have parted ways.
