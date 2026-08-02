Arjun Kapoor reveals the biggest change was learning to say ‘no’

Arjun Kapoor has spent much of the previous year investing in himself and his wellbeing, whether his physical self or mental self. The actor says that the biggest change for him was learning to say ‘No’. “You have to ask yourself whether it genuinely makes sense for you and whether it adds value to your life,” he states.

Advertisement

Arjun admits chasing quantity over quality for the past decade and a half, and he no longer feels that’s as important. “I always wanted to be busy,” he says, and when that urgency hits, there also comes a need to grab every opportunity. “Many decisions were simply based on having dates available. “Let’s do this. Let’s do that.” I spread myself too thin and forgot to give myself time to recover and heal,” he mentions.

Advertisement

But for him, therapy turned out to be a major help, such that the actor calls it a non-negotiable today. “Therapy has become non-negotiable. I don’t miss a single session,” he states plainly, and shares spending time with friends, his sister and himself. “I’m no longer afraid of silence or of sitting alone with my thoughts. I’ve found enough structure in that silence that it no longer feels uncomfortable,” he admits.

Advertisement

Travelling helps in self-reflection, and for Arjun, the story is similar. “Another big change has been travelling purely for myself,” he says and reveals travelling to Amsterdam with friends, with his sister, visiting Vienna, Venice, Goa, Alibaug, Vana in Dehradun, and London in the past year. He continues, “I even stayed back after work trips like Hong Kong. None of it was planned with any grand intention. I simply found myself travelling more without work dictating the schedule. That was new for me. Earlier, I never took holidays. Two or three days felt like a luxury because I always thought, “How can I take time off? I have to work.” Now I can disappear for ten days if I want to.”

When they say the journey matters more than the destination, Arjun Kapoor’s journey towards self-reflection and self-discovery stands tall to the truth!