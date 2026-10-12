Arjun Rampal excited for his film Arjun Naga

Actor Arjun Rampal is keeping up a hectic pace, shooting for one project after another with a packed work schedule.

On Monday, he shared a picture from the sets of his upcoming film Arjun Naga. "Gates opening first day with @anilsharma_dir give us your blessings for #ArjunNaga with @iutkarsharma gonna be one hell of a ride #ArjunNaga begins," he wrote, expressing excitement about kick-starting the shoot.

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Arjun Naga is helmed by Gadar fame director Anil Sharma. Director Anil Sharma has also been sharing several glimpses from the sets of Arjun Naga lately.

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"Kisi bhi director ke liye sabse bada sukh .. ki uski shootings chalti rahe aur jeevan ka anand aata rahe .. yahi karm , yahi dharam .. aur yahi jeevan .. second schedule of 35 days started .. for #ARJUNNAGA Ishwar ki badi kripa," he captioned one of the posts.

The film reportedly stars Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role, with Arjun Rampal expected to essay the antagonist. More details regarding the project are awaited. Meanwhile, recently, Arjun has also started shooting of Billionaire.

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Billionaire brings together an acclaimed creative team, including director Hansal Mehta, producer Robbie Grewal, casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Almighty Motion Picture.

Further details about the project, including its format and release date, have not been provided.