Eleven years after Main Hoon Hero Tera became one of Salman Khan's most recognisable numbers, the song's composer found his name missing from the celebration.

When Salman Khan Films posted a reel marking Hero's 11th anniversary, composer Amaal Mallik noticed something was off. The creators of the song, himself and the lyricist had not been mentioned anywhere. He went straight to the comments. "I love the audacity you have shown by leaving out the composer and the lyricist. A song created with the pain, blood, sweat and tears of a music composer and his lyricist is being celebrated without the creators being respected or even mentioned. Don't delete my comment, let Salman sir see it so that he knows you guys screwed up," he wrote.

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The post was quietly updated to include his handle. But by then the internet had already moved on to a different argument — calling the brothers ungrateful to Salman Khan given the support he had given them over the years.

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Armaan Malik did not let that pass. "Please go create an original song, write it or sing it, then watch your name be conveniently left out where it belongs. I'd be curious to hear how that feels. I've always been grateful for my beginnings, but I also know how hard it has been to reach where I've reached. If we don't fight for our right, no one will," he replied.

He later made clear what actually mattered to him. "I was genuinely only concerned for the credits for my brother and the lyricist. Without them, the song is nothing," he said.