'Arms full, hearts fuller': Parineeti, Raghav welcome baby boy!
'First we had each other, now we have everything', the post read
Actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.
The couple announced the happy news on Instagram with a heartfelt post that read, “He’s finally here! Our baby boy… Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything.”
The announcement, adorned with a pastel rainbow and a baby cradle, quickly went viral as fans and friends poured in love and congratulatory messages.
Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Udaipur in September 2023.
