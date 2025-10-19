DT
Home / Entertainment / 'Arms full, hearts fuller': Parineeti, Raghav welcome baby boy!

'Arms full, hearts fuller': Parineeti, Raghav welcome baby boy!

'First we had each other, now we have everything', the post read

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:02 PM Oct 19, 2025 IST
Actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram with a heartfelt post that read, “He’s finally here! Our baby boy… Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything.”

The announcement, adorned with a pastel rainbow and a baby cradle, quickly went viral as fans and friends poured in love and congratulatory messages.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Udaipur in September 2023.

