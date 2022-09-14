Aryan Khan aces casual look for ad shoot in dad Shah Rukh Khan’s t-shirt; sharing his own throwback picture, SRK says ‘Mujh par gaya hai’

ANI

Mumbai, September 14

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan shared a throwback picture of him from ‘Main Hoon Na’, comparing his pose with that of his son Aryan Khan from the latter's new ad shoot.

Aryan recently did a photoshoot for a popular brand, a picture from which was shared by his mother Gauri Khan on her Twitter handle.

She wrote in the caption, "Onwards and upwards...my boy."

In the picture, Aryan was seen jumping over a table dressed in a cool athleisure look.

A screen grab of Gauri Khan's tweet. Photo: ANI

Quoting his wife's tweet, Shah Rukh shared his picture from an action sequence from 'Main Hoon Na', in which he was jumping over a barrier in a similar manner. He compared himself to Aryan by writing, "Mujh par gaya hai...my boy!"

A screen grab of Shah Rukh Khan's tweet. Photo: ANI

Earlier, Aryan had shared his pictures from the ad shoot on his Instagram handle. There too, his father had showered love on his son by commenting, "Looking really good!!...and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father....speaks in the son. By the way is that grey t-shirt mine!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

Among others who commented on Aryan's post was Suhana Khan, who shared star-eyed emojis admiring her brother. Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Woah!" along with heart emojis and Gauri praised her son by writing "My Boy.... love love love."

Aryan has recently become a little more active on Instagram. Last month, he shared pictures with his siblings Suhana and AbRam Khan.