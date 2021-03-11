Aryan Khan asks NCB 'Did I deserve to be labelled as drug trafficker’; Shah Rukh Khan said they were painted as ‘criminals'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 11

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan asked NCB officials if he deserved to be labelled an ‘international drug trafficker’ despite no illegal drugs being found on him.

Aryan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with an alleged drug bust onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai Coast in October last year.

For which, he spent some time in jail and was granted bail later. This was perhaps one of their toughest times for the family.

In a conversation with India Today Magazine for their Cover Story ‘Lessons From The Aryan Khan Case’, Sanjay Singh, NCB’s deputy director-general (operations), who headed the SIT behind the probe, recalled his conversations with Aryan. He had told Aryan that he would speak to him ‘with an open mind’.

Singh confessed that he did not expect the kind of ‘soul-searching queries Aryan Khan would make,’ according to the publication.

“Sir, you have painted me as an international drug trafficker, that I finance drug trafficking — aren’t these charges absurd? They did not find any drugs on my person that day and yet they arrested me. Sir, you have done me great wrong and ruined my reputation. Why did I have to spend so many weeks in jail — did I really deserve it?".

According to Singh, Shah Rukh Khan said he would go to Aryan’s bedroom to keep him company through the night.

“We have been painted as some kinds of big criminals or monsters who are out to destroy society and we find going to work tough every day," a teary-eyed Shah Rukh Khan reportedly told Singh.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with News18, Sanjay Singh pointed out several irregularities in the initial investigation like informers being made witnesses, mobile phones not being seized in accordance with the law, no medical examination to prove consumption and the use of WhatsApp chats as primary evidence.