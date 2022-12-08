Aryan Khan takes baby steps towards film industry; will start with writing debut

While Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has plans to act like her father, son Aryan Khan has no interest as of now to be in front of the camera. But in a recent post, Aryan has given the green light to be a part of the film business as a writer. Aryan on his Instagram handle shared a picture of a pool table on which lies a notebook that has ‘For Aryan Khan’ written in big letters. Alongside that there’s a clapboard that reads Shah Rukh Khan’s production house name, Red Chillies Entertainment.
In the caption, he writes, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action.” In the comment’s section, Shah Rukh Khan also wrote, “Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish you the best for the first one. It’s always special….”
