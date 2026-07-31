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Home / Entertainment / Aryan Khan takes D'YAVOL X global with London showcase

Aryan Khan takes D'YAVOL X global with London showcase

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:12 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Gauri Khan at the exclusive private showcase of D'YAVOL X eye wear at The Apartment in Bicester Village, London
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After making a splash as a director with the satirical actioner The Ba ***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan is expanding his creative portfolio with his luxury lifestyle label, D'YAVOL X.

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The Indian-born luxury brand recently hosted an exclusive private showcase of its eyewear collection at The Apartment in Bicester Village, London—an invitation-only space reserved for its top clientele. The immersive presentation was attended by Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan, and offered invited guests a first-hand look at the label's evolving design philosophy.

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"For me, design has always been about detail, emotion and timelessness," said Gauri Khan. "This collection reflects everything the brand believes in—effortless elegance and pieces made to last."

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Co-founder Leti Blagoeva described the showcase as a significant milestone in D'YAVOL X's international journey, “We are proud to bring our creative vision to one of the world’s most iconic luxury shopping destinations. Showcasing D’YAVOL X at The Apartment, Bicester Village marks an exciting milestone in our global journey, introducing our eyewear collection to an audience that truly appreciates thoughtful design and elevated craftsmanship. This is only the beginning of our ambition to take D’YAVOL Eyewear to the world, building a brand that celebrates artistry and classic designs and stands confidently alongside the finest global luxury names.”

Co-founded by Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh, D'YAVOL X began as a limited-release luxury streetwear label and has since expanded into premium eyewear, blending Japanese craftsmanship with contemporary luxury. The London showcase signals the brand's growing global ambitions—and Aryan Khan's emergence as a rising player in the luxury fashion business.

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