DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Entertainment / As Rahul Gandhi turns 55, the nation wants to know if this milestone year will end his Brahmacharya!

As Rahul Gandhi turns 55, the nation wants to know if this milestone year will end his Brahmacharya!

article_Author
Parbina Rashid
Updated At : 05:32 AM Jun 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rahul Gandhi. ANI File
Advertisement

The chronology of confessions!

Advertisement

2013: “If I get married and have children, then I will become a status-quoist and will be concerned about bequeathing my position to my children.”

2023: “When the right girl comes along. I will get married. I mean if she comes along, she comes along. It will be good.”

Advertisement

2024: “I don’t plan it, but if it happens...”

2025: It has not happened yet and Rahul Gandhi still retains the title of the Most Eligible Bachelor of India.

Advertisement

As Rahul turns 55, the question arises again—Will he? Won’t he? Is he still singing Cliff Richard’s song Bachelor Boy that goes — “As time goes by I probably will meet a girl and fall in love …But until then I’ll be a bachelor boy, and that’s the way I’ll stay…” Or, has he decided to remain a singleton for life? Not sure. Our crystal ball is hazy and he is not offering much information on this subject.

However, what we do know is that there is no dearth of admirers. Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is a die-hard fan. She finds Rahul “extremely cute,” “well-educated” and “dynamic.” She has been consistent with her admiration since 2001, when on Simi Garewal’s talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal she openly declared him a ‘desirable match’. Patel continues to stand by that sentiment, calling him “the most eligible bachelor in politics.” She said it!

Should he, shouldn’t he

As we still don’t know the answer to the question we set out with, we talk to a few celebs to know how they see the future of the most eligible bachelor of the country. We land ourselves at a divided camp!

I don’t think Rahul Gandhi should get married. He can stay single and focus on politics. He should upgrade his knowledge about the nation. I think with so many responsibilities it would be harder for him to balance personal and professional life.

—Rinhee Suberwal

I feel Rahul should get married. Shaadi ka ladoo he must eat atleast once. At the end of the day it is his choice to have a life partner or not. Ideally, he should get married to a professional person. —Shivangi Verma

Rahul Gandhi shouldn’t get married. The concept of marriage and society has changed. He can focus on politics. — Gaurav Saxena

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts