The chronology of confessions!

Advertisement

2013: “If I get married and have children, then I will become a status-quoist and will be concerned about bequeathing my position to my children.”

2023: “When the right girl comes along. I will get married. I mean if she comes along, she comes along. It will be good.”

Advertisement

2024: “I don’t plan it, but if it happens...”

2025: It has not happened yet and Rahul Gandhi still retains the title of the Most Eligible Bachelor of India.

Advertisement

As Rahul turns 55, the question arises again—Will he? Won’t he? Is he still singing Cliff Richard’s song Bachelor Boy that goes — “As time goes by I probably will meet a girl and fall in love …But until then I’ll be a bachelor boy, and that’s the way I’ll stay…” Or, has he decided to remain a singleton for life? Not sure. Our crystal ball is hazy and he is not offering much information on this subject.

However, what we do know is that there is no dearth of admirers. Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is a die-hard fan. She finds Rahul “extremely cute,” “well-educated” and “dynamic.” She has been consistent with her admiration since 2001, when on Simi Garewal’s talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal she openly declared him a ‘desirable match’. Patel continues to stand by that sentiment, calling him “the most eligible bachelor in politics.” She said it!

Should he, shouldn’t he

As we still don’t know the answer to the question we set out with, we talk to a few celebs to know how they see the future of the most eligible bachelor of the country. We land ourselves at a divided camp!

I don’t think Rahul Gandhi should get married. He can stay single and focus on politics. He should upgrade his knowledge about the nation. I think with so many responsibilities it would be harder for him to balance personal and professional life.

—Rinhee Suberwal

I feel Rahul should get married. Shaadi ka ladoo he must eat atleast once. At the end of the day it is his choice to have a life partner or not. Ideally, he should get married to a professional person. —Shivangi Verma

Rahul Gandhi shouldn’t get married. The concept of marriage and society has changed. He can focus on politics. — Gaurav Saxena