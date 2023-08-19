 As the cast of Dream Girl 2 - Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Pandey and Manjot Singh -touches down in Chandigarh amid their busy schedule, is shares how the whole experience was exciting and challenging a : The Tribune India

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday.



Ever since the beginning of promotions for Dream Girl 2, actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday and Manjot Singh, are a busy lot, set to cover seven cities in as many days. They were headed to Jaipur after a pit-stop in Chandigarh on Friday afternoon. Ayushmann, who reprises his roles of Karamveer Singh and Pooja, says it is his first press conference for a film in his home city!

As the cast of Dream Girl 2 - Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Pandey and Manjot Singh -touches down in Chandigarh amid their busy schedule, is shares how the whole experience was exciting and challenging at the same time

Ayushmann says, “I feel confident about our project because no comedy film has been around in theatres in the past few months. Raaj Shaandilyaa has done a great job with the first part and when he came up with the idea of making a sequel, I didn’t need any convincing.”

Ananya, who was last in City Beautiful for her film, says, “Just the way this city makes you feel at home, on the sets of Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann was a chill, easy-going co-actor. I have seen all his films in theatre; it’s amazing to work with him and know him as a person.”

Ahead of their film’s release, Ayushmann’s adorable dance video with original ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini is viral since Thursday. Ananya shares how Ayushmann was the heroine on sets, who took three hours to become Pooja (Karamveer’s alias to con and mint money). To which Ayushmann joked on how he grew a beard in between shots in a matter of hours!

On voice modulation, Ayushmann says his radio days helped. “On radio, where your voice is your character, I had done a lot of con calls as a girl to prank listeners. Also while growing up, I used to call a girl friend of mine pretending to be a girl just to get past her parents.”

Being associated with message-oriented films, the audience now associates Ayushmann with ‘unique content’. “I look at every project as how the audience would enjoy it. This has given me a sense of direction on what to choose next,” he adds.

The actors calls Dream Girl 2 as his most challenging film so far, where he had to loose 10 kilograms to play a girl. He had gained bulk for the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The busy actor didn’t even get time to visit his home in Chandigarh due to the tight schedule of promotions.

Meanwhile, the film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee and Manoj Joshi will also be seen in prominent roles. The first film of Ayushmann to release this year, it will be out in theatres on August 25.

Talking of dream roles, Ananya says, “I really have this desire to play a singer or dancer on screen for it will help me acquire a new skill. I would love to portray a classical singer or dancer.” Reminds us of the iconic role of her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapoor in Aashiqui.

Manjot Singh will be reprising the character of Ayushmann’s friend Smiley Singh. The actor says, “It’s good to be back in Chandigarh because the food and vibe of the city is unmatched. Before arriving at the event, I had delicious‘kulche and it feels great to talk when your stomach is full. Working with Ayushmann has been a treat because he is a humble actor. Moreover Raaj sir gives you 10 options to approach a single dialogue, which helps a great deal in the performance.”

