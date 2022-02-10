As third wave of Covid is showing signs of receding and this Friday witnesses five theatrical releases, we wonder if timing is right?

As third wave of Covid is showing signs of receding and this Friday witnesses five theatrical releases, we wonder if timing is right?

Badhaai Do

Sheetal

The closing and reopening of theatres has become a constant affair ever since the pandemic struck us. The coming Friday marks the first theatrical releases of this year and we ask producers, distributors and trade analysts whether it is the right time to put all their chips on the table.

In the words of Indian film critic, Taran Adarsh, “The Omicron situation has cooled down; there are many films on hold since 83 and Pushpa were released last year. Life has to go on and with it the businesses on which depend the livelihood of many.” Ask what he expects from the coming releases and he adds, “It’s too soon to predict the numbers, but there’s no shortage of good content. Amidst those forced breaks, extra research and brain-storming that the film industry got to do, the content has improved. The flavour of the season seems pan-India, and viewers no more have mixed feelings for subtitles and dubbed versions.”

Moonfall
Gangubai Kathiawadi

Perfect moment

For Gabbar Sangrur, producer of Punjabi film Jalwayu Enclave, which is releasing this Friday, the timing couldn’t have been better. He says, “Ours is a love story in Punjabi and probably the first one based on the lockdown. When we started out, we set out for the digital space and with not much of a budget. But while developing it, we thought we needed more actors to play the part of the families of the lead actor, Gurjazz, and, actress, Monica Sharma. And now that we got a date close to the Valentine’s Day, it feels great.”

Greater good

Ammy Virk is also ready to woo the Punjabi audience as a producer with his ‘film based on true events' Aaja Mexico Challiye, on February 25. The film’s director and writer Rakesh Dhawan says, “It was earlier supposed to be released last year on November 25. And now as it is releasing exactly three months after, I think it was for the greater good. Although I feel that film business should be treated with more respect and shouldn’t be the first thing to be shut.”

Death on the nile
Aaja mexico challiye

Script wise

Another project Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal, starring Gurnam Bhullar and Sonam Bajwa, is being produced by the actor himself. Gurnam says, “I am not tense about the number and stats of the film because when you pick any script, you believe in it. The film is made with love and respect for the craft and by the time it’s releasing (March 4), I am hopeful that theatres will open up with hundred per cent occupancy. It has been two years and we have to start living without fear.”

