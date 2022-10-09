As Urvashi Rautela reaches Australia ahead of T20 World Cup, Rishab Pant fans share hilarious memes

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 9

The Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant saga is not ending any time soon it seems. The actress has once again hogged the limelight through her latest social media activity. Urvashi on Sunday shared pictures of herself as she jetted off for Australia, wherein the T20 World Cup will be played from October 16 to November 13. Rishabh Pant is already in Perth, training with his teammates.

As soon as Urvashi shared pictures of herself, announcing that she too will be in Australia soon, fans couldn't keep calm as they shared hilarious memes and brutally trolled the Bollywood actress.

Urvashi Rautela literally right now pic.twitter.com/tSvtFcD6t2 — J 🇮🇳 (@jaynildave) October 9, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

She took to Instagram and wrote, "Followed my heart, and it led me to Australia."

For the unversed, Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have been in the headlines recently after one of her interviews in which she indirectly said that Pant used to call her many times for a meet up and that he was madly in love. Pant later asked Urvashi to leave him and stop making such baseless statements, calling her ‘didi’. Urvashi replied by calling him ‘chotu bhaiya’. Since then, Urvashi has made appearances during the Asia Cup matches in Dubai and then went viral for apologising to Pant.

After Urvashi posted pictures of herself en route to Australia, fans bashed her for her behaviour, while some others shared hilarious memes about the whole scenario.

When Urvashi Rautela reaches Australia. pic.twitter.com/SLpTGu7Aw1 — Dr.D G (@RetardedHurt) October 9, 2022

#UrvashiRautela #RishabhPant



Does this woman have any self respect😓 pic.twitter.com/4vXungLTEq — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) October 9, 2022

Rishabh pant after watching Instagram post of #UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/hKcnLRj4sx — ASIF OFFICIAL (@im_asifofficial) October 9, 2022

Urvashi rautela waiting to see Rishabh pant play match in Australia#UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/HxKCX3thJJ — blank (@TIGHTROPE4U) October 9, 2022

Even if people are laughing at her #UrvashiRautela will not stop chasing #RishabhPant .... As it is giving her huge publicity ... N that's what exactly Any Bollywoodian look for pic.twitter.com/ks0GnBlzQH — Indic Spectrum (@IndicSpectrum) October 9, 2022

#Australia #Cricket