As Urvashi Rautela reaches Australia ahead of T20 World Cup, Rishab Pant fans share hilarious memes

Chandigarh, October 9
The Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant saga is not ending any time soon it seems. The actress has once again hogged the limelight through her latest social media activity. Urvashi on Sunday shared pictures of herself as she jetted off for Australia, wherein the T20 World Cup will be played from October 16 to November 13. Rishabh Pant is already in Perth, training with his teammates.
As soon as Urvashi shared pictures of herself, announcing that she too will be in Australia soon, fans couldn't keep calm as they shared hilarious memes and brutally trolled the Bollywood actress.
Urvashi Rautela literally right now pic.twitter.com/tSvtFcD6t2— J 🇮🇳 (@jaynildave) October 9, 2022
#UrvashiRautela on her way to Australia. pic.twitter.com/WxCeSZ0tjX— Dhruv arora (@Dhruvaroraaaa) October 9, 2022
View this post on Instagram
She took to Instagram and wrote, "Followed my heart, and it led me to Australia."
For the unversed, Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have been in the headlines recently after one of her interviews in which she indirectly said that Pant used to call her many times for a meet up and that he was madly in love. Pant later asked Urvashi to leave him and stop making such baseless statements, calling her ‘didi’. Urvashi replied by calling him ‘chotu bhaiya’. Since then, Urvashi has made appearances during the Asia Cup matches in Dubai and then went viral for apologising to Pant.
After Urvashi posted pictures of herself en route to Australia, fans bashed her for her behaviour, while some others shared hilarious memes about the whole scenario.
When Urvashi Rautela reaches Australia. pic.twitter.com/SLpTGu7Aw1— Dr.D G (@RetardedHurt) October 9, 2022
— Kadak (@kadak_chai_) October 9, 2022
Does this woman have any self respect😓 pic.twitter.com/4vXungLTEq
Rishabh pant after watching Instagram post of #UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/hKcnLRj4sx— ASIF OFFICIAL (@im_asifofficial) October 9, 2022
Nibbi gone crazy for Pant.#UrvashiRautela #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/8pyxWhZg4E— DHONI 07 (@HARSHAL17371828) October 9, 2022
#UrvashiRautela right now pic.twitter.com/0MLxverhFF— 🐰❣️ (@MastReii) October 9, 2022
Urvashi rautela waiting to see Rishabh pant play match in Australia#UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/HxKCX3thJJ— blank (@TIGHTROPE4U) October 9, 2022
Even if people are laughing at her #UrvashiRautela will not stop chasing #RishabhPant .... As it is giving her huge publicity ... N that's what exactly Any Bollywoodian look for pic.twitter.com/ks0GnBlzQH— Indic Spectrum (@IndicSpectrum) October 9, 2022
#UrvashiRautela on #RishabhPant bday giving flying kisses— Kadak (@kadak_chai_) October 4, 2022
🤨 pic.twitter.com/n4hKWXdvSy
#T20WorldCup— Green Earth (@OnlySinghIndian) October 9, 2022
Seems #UrvashiRautela following #Rishabpant even in Australia
Le Rishabh Pant be like:- pic.twitter.com/SnpO8DKk8g
