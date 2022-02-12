As we approach World Radio Day (February 13), here’s a list of B-town celebs and their radio gigs…

Myriad issues

Vidya Balan—Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho

Vidya Balan turned RJ with a show titled Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho. From domestic violence to new-age parenting, her show focused on various problems that affect society. Vidya even did a rap song with the same title.

Love guru

Karan Johar—Calling Karan

After Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar took to the radio as a medium for a show named Calling Karan. The filmmaker acted as a love guru on the show, giving relationship advice to callers. Each episode addressed different issues.

For the women

Kareena Kapoor—What Woman Want

In her radio show titled What Woman Want, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up on women-centric issues. Talking about the show, Kareena says, “Very little importance is given to what women actually want even today, and I am glad to have got an opportunity to be a part of a radio show that talks about it.”

Range of emotions

Aparshakti Khurana—Ishq Mein Kabhi Kabhi

Actor, singer, host and RJ Aparshakti Khurana took the listeners to the many forms of love through a range of emotions on his show Ishq Mein Kabhi Kabhi. He says, “It is storytelling through my voice. Although they are essentially love stories, there are also stories of betrayal and more.”

Social eye

Vrajesh Hirjee—Mumbai Maska Maar Ke

Vrajesh Hirjee turned RJ for a morning show called Mumbai Maska Maar Ke. The actor says, “We pick some socially relevant topics to discuss. On a radio show, you need to create a theatre in your mind as you don’t have anyone along. And above all, you are not playing a character but you have to be one yourself.”

Energy conservation

Bhumi Pednekar—Climate Warrior

Bhumi Pednekar’s radio show, Climate Warrior was started with the aim to make people aware about the importance of energy conservation. With this show, the actor urged people to come together as a community and work towards energy conservation in order to positively track the climate change, which is currently spiralling out of control.

Back in time

Annu Kapoor—Suhana Safar

Annu Kapoor’s show Suhana Safar featured music from the Golden Era of Indian film music — from 1955 to 1985. During the show he took listeners on an exhilarating journey where the actor narrated behind-the-scenes incidents, interesting facts and trivia about movies. He also played the top 12 songs of a particular year.