As we celebrate World No Tobacco Day, celebs share their views…

Every year, World No Tobacco Day is observed on May 31. The day serves as a reminder of how the consumption of tobacco is injurious to health. Celebs share their views…
Find healthier way
Harjinder Singh
While smoking may provide temporary relief from stress, it’s important to consider the long-term health risks, such as lung cancer, heart disease and stroke. There are many healthier ways to manage stress, such as exercise, meditation, or spending time with loved ones.
Life cut short
Shaan Shashank Mishra
I am totally against the use of tobacco as it affects our body and causes cancer. I have seen so many people suffering from cancer. After a certain point, one gets addicted to tobacco and the mind stops working. The number of cigarettes you smoke every day is the amount of time you lose in your life. It causes mouth and throat cancer. Stay tobacco-free, and let’s make the world a better place.
Levy high taxes on tobacco
Anupama Solanki
I don’t smoke, and when I see someone doing it, I feel he or she is not killing himself/herself but others around them too. I think the government should increase the tax on tobacco. At least, a few people will leave smoking because of the high price. The government should also levy high penalties when they are smoking in public places.
Disservice to environment
Sheeba Akashdeep
Not only today but I wish to see a tobacco-free world every day. If you’re smoking or consuming it, you are not only doing yourself a disservice, but also ruining your environment and the people around you who do not wish to be a part of it. Passive smoking is also bad for health, and perhaps people need reminders, scary pictures, and inserts in ads in cinemas and movies. It’s just so addictive that it’s so difficult to get rid of that habit. I just wish the world would go tobacco-free.
Don’t spoil your health
Hansa Singh
Tobacco is harmful to health, yet people are addicted to it. They consider it a stress buster. Youth generally pick it up as a fad to look cool. I would say don’t spoil your health. The government won’t stop the companies that make cigarettes, as it’s a huge source of revenue. So, one needs to take care of oneself and act responsible.
