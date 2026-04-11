Legendary singer Asha Bhosle suffers cardiac arrest, admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital
92-year-old singer also had pulmonary issues, say sources
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Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening after suffering cardiac arrest, sources said.
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The 92-year-old singer also had pulmonary issues, they said.
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Bhosle, with a career spanning eight decades, is known for her versatility. She is the younger sister of the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.
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Some of Bhosle’s popular songs are ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko’, ‘Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar’, ‘Intaha Ho Gai Intezar Ki’, among others.
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