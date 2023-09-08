As Asha Bhosle turns 90, lyricist Amit Khanna recounts her highs and lows

IANS

New Delhi, September 8

By celebrating her 90th birthday with a live performance in Dubai on September 8, Asha Bhosle will be proving yet again that she not only has a tremendous zest for life, but also an ebullience that has enabled her to rule Hindi film music across many genres.

Lyricist Amit Khanna first met Asha Bhosle after the release of 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' (1971), where he was assisting Dev Anand, and met her last as recently as in 2019 at a music festival in Jaipur.

Khanna says, “I have had the good fortune of writing the lyrics of two of her ageless hit numbers -- 'Jab chhaye mera jadoo' ('Lootmaar'; 1980) and 'Suniye, kahiye, kahate, sunate baaton baaton mein pyaar' (with Kishore Kumar in 'Baton Baton Mein'; 1976). Over the years, I have viewed her as a warm and affectionate person, and a thorough professional. And I have never seen her sloppily dressed, even during rehearsals.

“She had this magical quality of hearing the words of a song and start singing it. She would of course follow the music composer and yet, wherever necessary, not hesitate to lend her own touch. She brought spontaneity to her singing, but it was the way she grasped her songs that would take us by surprise. In the 1950s and 1960s, songs used to be recorded over multiple takes, but Asha Bhosle, unlike many others, never complained.

“Not surprisingly, having spent her opening decade in the film industry being completely overshadowed by the established greats of her time -- notably Shamshad Begum, Noorjehan and Geeta Dutt -- she went on to be sought after by composers spanning generations.

“She can look back to working with composers from Hansraj Behl and Sardul Kwatra, to Shankar-Jaikishan, who were behind her first brush with national fame with the 'Boot Polish' (1953) song, 'Nanhe munne bachche teri nutthi mein', to OP Nayyar, who made her the lead female voice of BR Chopra's 'Naya Daur' (1957), to the southern masters Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman.

“What was wonderful about her was that even if she was singing for a young composer, say, an Anu Malik, an Anand-Milind, or a Jatin-Lalit, she would sing with the same passion as she would for a Rajesh Roshan, or a Bappi Lahiri.

“In her crowded life, Asha Bhosle suffered a lot personally -- she had to end her abusive marriage with Ganpat Rao Bhosle, with whom she had eloped when she was 16; she was the single mother of three children, two of whom -- music composer Hemant Bhosle and Varsha Bhosle, a singer and journalist who died by suicide -- died when they were young and showed promise; and even her best years with Rahul Dev Burman, whom the world knew as 'Pancham' but she lovingly called 'Bubs', after their marriage in 1980, was terminated by fate because of his death in 1994.

“In between, she was romantically linked with OP Nayyar, but they parted ways in the 1970s. By then Pancham had become very much a part of her life. Pancham enabled Asha Bhosle to foray into multiple genres of music, with 'Teesri Manzil' being the turning point, which went on to define her career. Interestingly, Pancham's father, the great Sachin Dev Barman, once had a fight with Asha's sister, Lata Mangeshkar, and started giving the younger sibling all the songs that had been assigned for the elder one!

“On one occasion, it was Saraswati Puja, and in the Bengali tradition, she insisted on serving us 'khichuri' and 'baigan bhaja'. It was this hospitality and good food that she was able to introduce in Dubai, which she would visit frequently, when she launched her restaurant Asha. She did not join the venture as just another investor, but was very much a part of the menu planning and food trials.

“Talking about her hospitality, I remember the time I had to pick up Javed Akhtar from the airport. Asha Bhosle was also returning to Mumbai by the same flight, but her driver did not show up. So, I gave her a ride to her house and when we reached there, she wouldn't leave us without serving us tea.

“As Asha Bhosle prepares for her 90th birthday concert, which may be another world record in a career studded with many, one can wonder how many artistes would be able to pull off a live show of this magnitude in the eighth decade of their singing career. Having sung more than 20,000 songs in 25-odd languages, without anyone ever complaining about her diction or pronunciation, Asha Bhosle, I am certain, must be unfazed."

