 As Asha Bhosle turns 90, lyricist Amit Khanna recounts her highs and lows : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • As Asha Bhosle turns 90, lyricist Amit Khanna recounts her highs and lows

As Asha Bhosle turns 90, lyricist Amit Khanna recounts her highs and lows

The lyricist fondly remembers his decades-old association with the legendary singer

As Asha Bhosle turns 90, lyricist Amit Khanna recounts her highs and lows

Asha Bhosle. File photo



IANS

New Delhi, September 8 

By celebrating her 90th birthday with a live performance in Dubai on September 8, Asha Bhosle will be proving yet again that she not only has a tremendous zest for life, but also an ebullience that has enabled her to rule Hindi film music across many genres.

Lyricist Amit Khanna first met Asha Bhosle after the release of 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' (1971), where he was assisting Dev Anand, and met her last as recently as in 2019 at a music festival in Jaipur.

Khanna says, “I have had the good fortune of writing the lyrics of two of her ageless hit numbers -- 'Jab chhaye mera jadoo' ('Lootmaar'; 1980) and 'Suniye, kahiye, kahate, sunate baaton baaton mein pyaar' (with Kishore Kumar in 'Baton Baton Mein'; 1976). Over the years, I have viewed her as a warm and affectionate person, and a thorough professional. And I have never seen her sloppily dressed, even during rehearsals.

“She had this magical quality of hearing the words of a song and start singing it. She would of course follow the music composer and yet, wherever necessary, not hesitate to lend her own touch. She brought spontaneity to her singing, but it was the way she grasped her songs that would take us by surprise. In the 1950s and 1960s, songs used to be recorded over multiple takes, but Asha Bhosle, unlike many others, never complained.

“Not surprisingly, having spent her opening decade in the film industry being completely overshadowed by the established greats of her time -- notably Shamshad Begum, Noorjehan and Geeta Dutt -- she went on to be sought after by composers spanning generations.

“She can look back to working with composers from Hansraj Behl and Sardul Kwatra, to Shankar-Jaikishan, who were behind her first brush with national fame with the 'Boot Polish' (1953) song, 'Nanhe munne bachche teri nutthi mein', to OP Nayyar, who made her the lead female voice of BR Chopra's 'Naya Daur' (1957), to the southern masters Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman.

“What was wonderful about her was that even if she was singing for a young composer, say, an Anu Malik, an Anand-Milind, or a Jatin-Lalit, she would sing with the same passion as she would for a Rajesh Roshan, or a Bappi Lahiri.

“In her crowded life, Asha Bhosle suffered a lot personally -- she had to end her abusive marriage with Ganpat Rao Bhosle, with whom she had eloped when she was 16; she was the single mother of three children, two of whom -- music composer Hemant Bhosle and Varsha Bhosle, a singer and journalist who died by suicide -- died when they were young and showed promise; and even her best years with Rahul Dev Burman, whom the world knew as 'Pancham' but she lovingly called 'Bubs', after their marriage in 1980, was terminated by fate because of his death in 1994.

“In between, she was romantically linked with OP Nayyar, but they parted ways in the 1970s. By then Pancham had become very much a part of her life. Pancham enabled Asha Bhosle to foray into multiple genres of music, with 'Teesri Manzil' being the turning point, which went on to define her career. Interestingly, Pancham's father, the great Sachin Dev Barman, once had a fight with Asha's sister, Lata Mangeshkar, and started giving the younger sibling all the songs that had been assigned for the elder one!

“On one occasion, it was Saraswati Puja, and in the Bengali tradition, she insisted on serving us 'khichuri' and 'baigan bhaja'. It was this hospitality and good food that she was able to introduce in Dubai, which she would visit frequently, when she launched her restaurant Asha. She did not join the venture as just another investor, but was very much a part of the menu planning and food trials.

“Talking about her hospitality, I remember the time I had to pick up Javed Akhtar from the airport. Asha Bhosle was also returning to Mumbai by the same flight, but her driver did not show up. So, I gave her a ride to her house and when we reached there, she wouldn't leave us without serving us tea.

“As Asha Bhosle prepares for her 90th birthday concert, which may be another world record in a career studded with many, one can wonder how many artistes would be able to pull off a live show of this magnitude in the eighth decade of their singing career. Having sung more than 20,000 songs in 25-odd languages, without anyone ever complaining about her diction or pronunciation, Asha Bhosle, I am certain, must be unfazed."

#Dubai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Gautam Gambhir: Being a cricketer is the biggest regret of my life

2
Trending

Navjot Singh Sidhu lauds cancer-stricken wife's 'fortitude and strength'

3
Punjab

Punjab police arrest drug trafficker who sent swimmers to collect 50-kg heroin consignment from Pakistan

4
Punjab

Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report

5
Trending

UPI ATM unveiled: Get ready for hassle-free, cardless cash withdrawals

6
Entertainment

I always wanted to make Punjab proud of my work, says Ayushmann Khurrana

7
Trending

160-kg woman falls from bed in Thane; disaster teams, fire brigade rush to heave her back

8
India

Securing US President Joe Biden no mean job, 15 planes ferry gear

9
World

Japan launches 'moon sniper' lunar lander SLIM into space

10
J & K

Apples, ‘chapatis’, fence cutters among recoveries from terrorists shot dead in Poonch

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

Top News

Joe Biden leaves for India; to back $200 billion debt relief fund, global biofuels alliance

Joe Biden leaves for India; to back $200 billion debt relief fund, global biofuels alliance

Talks with PM Modi to review over two dozen areas of tech co...

Congress chief Kharge not invited to G20 dinner by President; Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda get invite

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 dinner by President

All chief ministers have been invited to the dinner

Ahead of Khalistan referendum, another Hindu temple defaced in Canada

Ahead of Khalistan referendum, another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada

The outer walls of Shree Mata Bhameshwari Durga Society Mand...

INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypoll today, counting starts

Bypoll Results 2023: Congress takes lead in Uttarakhand, SP in Uttar Pradesh; BJP in Tripura

The seven seats are Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...

Man held for hugging airhostess, trying to kiss her as Vistara flight was scheduled to land in Mumbai

Man held for hugging airhostess, trying to kiss her as Vistara flight was scheduled to land in Mumbai

The incident takes place in the early hours of Thursday


Cities

View All

2 held with heroin worth ~1.29 crore

2 held with heroin worth Rs 1.29 crore

Amritsar: Import of dry fruits, fresh fruits via Attari-Wagah border doubles

Auto-rickshaw union calls off protest

Upcoming film Mission Raniganj retains fizz despite title change

Insanitation aggravates Ward No. 14 residents’ woes

Bathinda: Cop found dead in car, accidental fire likely cause

Bathinda: Police inspector found dead in car, accidental fire likely cause

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Another milestone — Live liver transplant done at PGI

Student arrested for attack on NSUI members, granted bail

23-year-old held for raping minor

MP Tewari gives Rs 2.5L for CCTVs at BDC

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro

G20: L-G inspects preparations at Bharat Mandapam, Rajghat

Securing US President Joe Biden no mean job, 15 planes ferry gear

Poor air concerns in Delhi despite steps

Double murder in Greater Noida, probe on

Murder case solved, 2 held

Murder case solved, 2 held

Canadian college yields to pupils’ housing demands

Assault on pregnant woman: Kin, residents hold sit-in, accuse police of inaction

Jalandhar brothers' suicide: Partap Singh Bajwa accuses AAP of delayed action against SHO, 2 colleagues

Congress leaders celebrate Bharat Jodo Yatra’s 1st anniv

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

Upcoming int’l airport at Halwara 90% complete, to be ready by September 30

Sikh scholar Prithipal Singh Kapur passes away

Take strict action against careless docs, staff: Chief Secy to Principal Secretary

Youth booked for raping minor

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Students sensitised to mental health at ‘Luminescence’

Tribune impact: 2 yrs after selection, 560 SIs to finally get joining letters

Nutrition kits for TB patients at F’garh Sahib

Lecture on joint disorders held