Asha Negi announces new project

Asha Negi on Thursday shared details about her new project in collaboration with OTT platform TVF (The Viral Fever).
And guess what? The project also features veratile actors such as Chunky Panday, Navjot Gulati and Gagan Arora. Lakshya Kochhar is also a part of it.
Sharing a few pictures with whole team, Asha took to Instagram and wrote, “Super excited for this collaboration with @theviralfever Thankyou @arunabhkumar for such a heartwarming welcome to the TVF family! @shivanibengani I know how much we wanted this to happen, here is our first and many more to come!@navjotgulati Sir, the journey has just started and it looks so much fun already! And my beautiful team of fellow actors and crew, I’m so looking forward to learn and grow with you all! Let’s do this!”
