DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Assam CID now has definite angle in Zubeen Garg death case after receiving viscera report: Himanta

Assam CID now has definite angle in Zubeen Garg death case after receiving viscera report: Himanta

The celebrated singer died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea

article_Author
PTI
Guwahati, Updated At : 09:46 PM Oct 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Zubeen Garg. PTI file
Advertisement

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the CID now has a “definite angle” in singer Zubeen Garg’s death case after receiving the viscera report.

Advertisement

Sarma also said four more Assamese expats, who reportedly witnessed Garg’s dying moments, will arrive in Guwahati on Monday and appear before the CID to record their statements.

Advertisement

“The Central Forensic Laboratory in Delhi has given us the viscera report. I am happy to say that now the CID has got a definite angle into the case. Within a very few days, the entire chronology of the Zubeen Garg (death case) will be presented before the court,” he said in a Facebook Live session.

Advertisement

The celebrated singer died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival.

After Garg’s post-mortem at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the viscera sample was sent to CFL for a detailed examination.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts