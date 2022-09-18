Atithi Bhooto Bhava on OTT

ZEE5 has announced the premiere of their direct-to-digital movie – Atithi Bhooto Bhava. The film is a romantic comedy starring Jackie Shroff, Pratik Gandhi and Sharmin Segal in the lead roles. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the movie will stream on September 23. The film revolves around Srikant Shirodkar (Pratik Gandhi), a stand-up comedian.