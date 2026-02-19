Audience First, Says Robbie

Margot Robbie said she prioritises audiences over critics. She said she has “never” worried about reviews on set and focuses instead on viewers’ emotional responses. Robbie stars opposite Jacob Elordi in ‘Wuthering Heights’, directed by Emerald Fennell. The film debuted atop the domestic box office despite polarised reactions. Fennell’s earlier films, Promising Young Woman and Saltburn, also divided audiences; Robbie produced all three. Praising Fennell’s instincts, Robbie said she favours choices that excite audiences. Her remarks follow similar release anxieties voiced last year by Jennifer Lawrence.

