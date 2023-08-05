'Audience's love motivates me'…Vijay Varma on his successful journey

Vijay Varma is on a roll. After wowing the audience with his performance in Dahaad and Lust Stories 2, Varma once again showcased his mettle with Kaalkoot. The series features him in the role of a cop. On his recent string of successes, Vijay expressed his gratitude to the audience.
He said, “It feels awesome to have back-to-back successes and to receive this magnitude of love and compliments. Wherever I go I keep hearing about Dahaad, Lust Stories 2 and now Kaalkoot. I’ve realised that there’s a strong connection that the audience has with me and that gives me motivation to make bolder choices and work harder.”
He added, “I am on cloud nine and want to thank everyone who applauded me…like any performer would do on stage. Taking a bow.” In the coming months, Vijay will be seen in Mirzapur 3. He is also a part of Devotion of Suspect X, in which he co-stars with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. He also has Murder Mubarak opposite Sara Ali Khan in his kitty.
