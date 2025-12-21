‘Aukaat Ke Bahar’ finds its emotional core in authentic college bonds

College dramas resonate most when friendships feel lived-in, experiences feel familiar and emotions strike a chord. Amazon MX Player’s Aukaat Ke Bahar leans into that space.

Set in a bustling Delhi college, the series explores the thrill, conflicts and camaraderie that shape young adulthood. Against this backdrop of ambition, identity and messy life choices, the emotional backbone of the story rests on the bond between Rajveer (Elvish Yadav), Jogi (Nikhil Vijay) and Rajbala (Hetal Gada).

The trio’s chemistry lends the series its heart. As Rajbala, Hetal Gada brings a presence that balances fierce loyalty with unfiltered honesty. Her character not only grounds Rajveer and Jogi but also claims her own space amid clashing egos and evolving identities on campus.

Reflecting on building Rajbala’s dynamic with the two male leads, Gada said authenticity was the priority from the outset. “The approach was pretty clear to me. The audience should feel like these three have been friends since childhood. That was the goal from day one,” she said.