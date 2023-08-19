Author Yashica Dutt blames too; makers refute claims

ANI

While Made in Heaven season second is being appreciated for touching upon themes like casteism, physical abuse, colour discrimination and same-sex marriages, author Yashica Dutt claimed that the makers have used her work without consent.

A few days ago, Yashica took to social media and penned a lengthy post, which claimed that Radhika Apte’s character in Episode 5 was based on her life.

However, on Thursday, the Made in Heaven team issued an official statement and denied Yashica’s claims. “We are deeply disturbed with the misleading reports and comments in context of author Yashica Dutt claiming formal credit for her ‘contribution’ to Made in Heaven, a show set around wedding planners and remarkable brides who challenge prejudices deeply ingrained in our society. In episode five The Heart Skips A Beat, we peek into the life of Pallavi Menke, a fictional character. Pallavi Menke is a Maharashtrian Ambedkarite from the Vidarbha region who studied law at Columbia University. She grew up using a caste-neutral surname and was called Pallavi Kumar. She has now reclaimed her original surname, Menke, a signifier of her true identity as a member of the Dalit community. Pallavi Menke is an academic who teaches at Columbia,” filmmaker Zoya Akhtar posted on Instagram.

“She is a recipient of the Amnesty Award. All of this earns the respect of her prospective in-laws, who belong to a different caste. At the same time, her in-laws think her identity as a Dalit is better brushed under the carpet. The central conflict of the episode is whether Pallavi should fight to have the wedding rituals that are a signifier of her identity or not. None of the above is drawn from Yashica Dutt’s life or her book Coming Out As Dalit. We categorically deny any claim that Ms Dutt’s life or work was appropriated by us,” the makers stated.

